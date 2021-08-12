Auburn Washburn District hosts Unpack the Backpack event for students and parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 437 elementary schools hosted an “Unpack the Backpack” night for students and parents to drop off school supplies, explore the hallways, see friends and meet their teachers.

Farley Elementary staff hopes it alleviates stress before the big day. Tomorrow is the first day of school for first thru ninth graders in the Auburn-Washburn District.

Second-year principal Stacy Novak said she likes the opportunity to see new faces.

“Last year we weren’t able to do this and so it’s great to see all the families in the hallway and finally start to get to know the families,” she said. “I know the kids because they were here last year but I don’t know the families yet really well.”

2nd Grade Teacher Adriane Evans said she has a vested interest in making sure her students and the parents are comfortable.

“Many of them have had a full year in our buildings learning while their families have no idea what the environment is like. They never got to see their teacher, except through obviously a technology screen, so this was critical for us to set the tone for our relationships and it’s really long overdue,” she said.

The point of the night is to relieve anxiety for everyone.

Some parents told Evans they’re concerned to have their child in school with COVID-19 not going away. Novak said they have a full-time social worker, counselor, registered nurse and psychologist along with their dean of students to assist students. The teachers have ways to help too.

Evans said, “Each classroom is equipped with their own version of a peace island or a calming corner and we all do it a little bit differently, we all have our own ways of building those relationships and modeling how we can ease through fears.”

The takeaway for the night is having people safely in the halls -- ready to get the year started.

“We did it,” said Novak. “We have families in the building, kids in the building, I can tell how excited they are to be here and it just feels really great.”

The high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors return Friday, with pre-k and kindergartners starting off next Monday, Aug. 16.

