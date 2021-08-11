Wednesday forecast: Very hot today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While confidence is high in the overall weather pattern in the next 8 days; Extreme heat through tomorrow, more seasonal temperatures starting on Friday with hit and miss storms at times, specific details are still unknown.

While today and tomorrow will be hot, the question will be how hot. Models have been running hotter than the actual highs the past couple days possibly due to the haze from the smoke from the wildfires out in the western US so the question is will we get around 100° as models are indicating today or will it stay more in the mid 90s?

The other uncertainties are the rain chances including a chance this evening. Will keep the chance in but know that most models keep the area dry. The other questions remain on timing and coverage of rain tomorrow through the weekend. Yes, even though the 8 day indicates it’ll be dry this weekend, the latest models do have a few showers/storms lingering at least through Saturday and Saturday night. Based on the last couple days though, am not confident enough to officially put in a storm chance in the 8 day but it will certainly be worth mentioning the possibility exists and it’s not a 0% chance of rain.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. Heat indices 104-110 for many spots.

This Evening: Monitoring a risk for storms 6pm-midnight. It’s a low risk so there may not be any storms at all.

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds are possible but will still go mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 5-10 mph. A low chance for storms to develop late in the afternoon, better chance after sunset.

Will monitor a chance of storms on Friday (all day) but chances are higher in the morning vs afternoon. Depending on where the front ends up and how any weak disturbances that push through the central plains may interact with the front will determine storm chances starting Friday night (lasting into the weekend). Highs are certainly going to range anywhere from the mid 80s to mid 90s this weekend into the first part of next week so a welcome cool down after the hot temperatures we’ll be experiencing today and tomorrow.

Taking Action:

2 more extremely hot days before a cool down: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC.

FEMA will be conducting a test today at 1:20pm so if you opt in to those alerts on your phone, you will get a notification: More info here https://www.fema.gov/event/ipaws-national-test

There remains low confidence on storm chances for the next 8 days however if there are days that may have an impact on your daytime plans (not just when storms develop in the late afternoon or early evening), it’s Friday and can’t rule out the potential of daytime storms on Saturday. This is purely based on the latest computer models however based on the models from the last couple days will keep it dry for now.

Hail/wind threat with storms in the area at anytime however highest chance will be late in the afternoon into Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

