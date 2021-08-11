Valley Heights Schools encourages facemasks, policy subject to change
BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Heights Schools will not require facemasks to be worn in school facilities quite yet.
Valley Heights Schools USD 498 says its Board of Education decided that it would encourage students, faculty and staff to wear facemasks inside school facilities, but will not require them to do so. However, in compliance with guidance from the Transportation Security Administration, students and adults will be required to wear masks on any school vehicle.
While masking is not required, USD 498 said the policy is subject to change based on COVID-19 data within the county. Should the guidance need adaptation, it said the community will be informed.
Other schools in the area have also encouraged, but not required facemasks, including Clay Co. Schools USD 379, Abilene Schools USD 435, Emporia Public Schools USD 253, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Wichita Public Schools USD 259.
The District said it will continue to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in the community.
Area schools won't require facemasks for 2021 school year
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Kansas’ largest school district will not require students and staff to wear masks indoors despite the threat posed by COVID-19′s more contagious delta variant.
Auburn-Washburn schools to return with no facemask requirements
Students in the Auburn Washburn School District will return to full, in-person classes this fall with no requirement to wear facemasks.
USD 253 will not require masks for vaccine eligible students
Students eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to wear masks in USD 253 buildings.
Facemasks optional to start USD 435 school year
On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Abilene Schools, USD #435 Board of Education held a special board meeting to discuss guidelines designed to assist the administration and teachers as they begin the 21-22 school year with a renewed focus on effective teaching and learning while maintaining a prudent approach to reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among the students and staff.
USD 379 will not require masks, hopes respect is shown regardless of decision
Clay County Schools will not require masks to be worn in buildings for the upcoming school year and hopes that respect will be shown regardless of a person’s decision.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.