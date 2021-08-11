Valley Heights Schools encourages facemasks, policy subject to change

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Heights Schools will not require facemasks to be worn in school facilities quite yet.

Valley Heights Schools USD 498 says its Board of Education decided that it would encourage students, faculty and staff to wear facemasks inside school facilities, but will not require them to do so. However, in compliance with guidance from the Transportation Security Administration, students and adults will be required to wear masks on any school vehicle.

While masking is not required, USD 498 said the policy is subject to change based on COVID-19 data within the county. Should the guidance need adaptation, it said the community will be informed.

Other schools in the area have also encouraged, but not required facemasks, including Clay Co. Schools USD 379, Abilene Schools USD 435, Emporia Public Schools USD 253, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Wichita Public Schools USD 259.

The District said it will continue to provide updates regarding COVID-19 in the community.

