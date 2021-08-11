Serious injuries reported in Tuesday night crash on I-335 south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and two boys were taken to a Topeka hospital -- two of them with serious injuries -- after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in northern Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. on I-335, about 12 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2013 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle was traveling north on I-335 when it went off the roadway into the ditch, vaulted and struck the embankment on the other side of a rock washout ditch.

The patrol said the driver believes she fell asleep at the wheel before the crash.

The driver, identified as Linsey Moddelmog, and one of the SUV’s passengers, Olilver Schmidt, 8, were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger, Harrison Schmidt, 11, of Lawrence, also was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said all of the vehicle’s occupants are from Lawrence. All were wearing their seat belts.

