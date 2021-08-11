Advertisement

Topeka mayor to get pacemaker after COVID-19 damages heart

Mayor Michelle De La Isla
By Associated Press and Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/AP) — Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will have a pacemaker implanted to address COVID-related heat damage.

The Mayor made the announcement in comments at the end of Tuesday night’s Topeka City Council Meeting. She said the procedure will take place Monday.

“COVID is no joke,” De La Isla said. “On Monday, I’m going to have a pretty big procedure. This post-COVID has been extremely difficult and it’s impacted my heart.”

De La Isla was hospitalized for 12 days earlier this year because of COVID-19 health issues. She also had minor surgery after the virus attacked her gastrointestinal system.

The mayor said she was exposed to COVID-19 through a family member who was an essential worker, despite having worn her mask, maintaining social distancing and working from home.

De La Isla also mentioned joining Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and Gov. Laura Kelly at their visit Monday to Topeka High School’s vaccination clinic. De La Isla advocated for people to get vaccinated, and said she will continue to be open about her situation.

“I wanted to make sure everybody in the community was aware, that I wasn’t hiding it, and that I was being transparent,” she said. “Thank you everybody for being there for me through this up and down with my heart. On Monday, this is all going to get fixed and then you’re going to have to put up with me!”

De La Isla chose not to seek a second term as mayor. She will join the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation as a managing director focused on strategy and grantmaking in the Midwest.

