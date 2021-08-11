Advertisement

Topeka City Council discuss dispersing nearly $50 million of ‘America Rescue Plan’ dollars locally

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, the Topeka city council heard how the city can put federal ‘American Rescue Plan’ dollars to use locally.

The money was issued nationally to state and local governments as a part of COVID relief, the city of Topeka will receive nearly fifty million dollars.

City governments can use the dollars to provide premium pay for essential workers, or make up from revenue loss during the pandemic.

City Manager Brent Trout said the city of Topeka did not have a revenue loss in 2020. He says instead the money will be used to help communities who have struggled during the pandemic and to improve city infrastructures.

“We have a number of things that we can do in order to help citizens that have had trouble through this period of time so there are some social programs that we can provide some assistance to,” he said. “About a third of the money goes towards those types of programs and then about two thirds of the money goes towards infrastructure projects in the water and sewer area,” said Trout.

According to the federal government the city has until 2024 to obligate the money and 2026 to spend the money.

