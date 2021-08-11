Advertisement

Supply Night helps elementary students get comfortable before school begins

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Wanamaker Elementary got a head start on the back to school routine.

The school hosted a Supply Night. Students and parents were invited Tuesday night to set up their supplies in their classrooms, meet their teachers, and get a look around the building.

Principal Marc Sonderegger said the goal is make students feel more comfortable on the first day of class.

“It’s absolutely important that kids feel settled on the first day and kind of anticipate what they’re doing and where they’re going,” he said. “(It) kind of lowers their anxiety and lowers their stress for that first day of school.”

Students also could learn about activities like scouting and cheerleading.

Thursday is the first day of school for first thru ninth graders in the Auburn Washburn district. The high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors return Friday, with pre-K and kindergartners starting off next Monday, Aug. 16.

USD 437 is making masks optional for students and staff this year. Sonderegger said they will continue to follow the district’s guidance, and so what they can to ensure students stay in class and learning throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
KDHE: Unvaccinated Kansans required to quarantine following Garth Brooks concert
Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday night at a central Topeka...
Police investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
2 taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Two taken into custody after Jefferson Co. manhunt
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”

Latest News

Wanamaker Elementary hosted a "supply night" for students to stock their desks, meet their...
Wanamaker Elementary hosts "supply night"
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Report: Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif out with broken hand, could play Week 1
Operators of the Evel Knievel Museum and the Knievel family are talking with a developer about...
Co-founder discusses future of Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka....or Vegas
Topeka Police say the return to in-person learning is a good time for a refresher course on the...
Topeka Police, AAA push driver safety ahead of new school year