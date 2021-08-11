Supply Night helps elementary students get comfortable before school begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Wanamaker Elementary got a head start on the back to school routine.

The school hosted a Supply Night. Students and parents were invited Tuesday night to set up their supplies in their classrooms, meet their teachers, and get a look around the building.

Principal Marc Sonderegger said the goal is make students feel more comfortable on the first day of class.

“It’s absolutely important that kids feel settled on the first day and kind of anticipate what they’re doing and where they’re going,” he said. “(It) kind of lowers their anxiety and lowers their stress for that first day of school.”

Students also could learn about activities like scouting and cheerleading.

Thursday is the first day of school for first thru ninth graders in the Auburn Washburn district. The high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors return Friday, with pre-K and kindergartners starting off next Monday, Aug. 16.

USD 437 is making masks optional for students and staff this year. Sonderegger said they will continue to follow the district’s guidance, and so what they can to ensure students stay in class and learning throughout the school year.

