Students around Topeka head back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several students around Topeka head back to the classroom Wednesday.

Jardine Middle School Principal Mike Haier greeted sixth-grade students at the door.

“We are super excited to have our Jaguars here,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since we had all kids in the building staff’s excited, families are excited kids are excited to be here today.”

He said a welcome for just the sixth graders is a chance to put their minds at ease as they enter a new school after more than a year of on and off remote learning.

“This is a perfect year, we do it every year but especially this year some of our kids have never even been here cause normally, in a typical year, we’ll bring kids over, do that transition piece,” he recalled.

“We get to ease them into the school year and treat them very well to make sure they feel comfortable because they’re anxious, their parents are anxious and we just want to make it a great day for their first day.”

Some parents, like Mallory Moore still had some nerves for her son with the presence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, but was still hopeful.

“It’s a little scary, I want him to be in school for the social interaction but with everything going on it’s a toss up about how I feel,” she said.

“It’s bittersweet, I like for him to be with all of his friends, meet everybody but at the same time you always want to keep your kid safe.”

Moore said she is excited for her son to be learning in-person.

“He did well but I’ve got three boys and they were all doing Zoom, so as a mom it was hard going back and forth with all three making sure they had everything that they needed,” she recounted.

“One of them did really good and the other one needed more of that teacher one-on-one interaction to understand, more of a hands-on learner so it works for some and for others it doesn’t.”

Haier said he wants what’s best for students while keeping them safe.

“We are following all safety protocols by the CDC, keeping kids socially distanced, wearing masks, hand sanitizer,” he explained.

“We haven’t stopped anything that we did last year we’re going to keep it going because we want to keep our kids safe and we want kids in the building learning.”

