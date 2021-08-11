Advertisement

Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media

JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school in Junction City has been evacuated on its first day of classes after threats were made on social media.

Early on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department says it and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Officer were made aware of a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School that was put on social media.

Immediately after the threat, JCPD said USD 475 evacuated the school and made sure that all teachers and students were in a safe location.

At this point, JCPD said the situation is ongoing and it asks members of the public to avoid the area of the school.

However, the police department said officials have conducted an initial interior and exterior sweep of the building and have not yet found any substantiated threat.

According to JCPD, supervisors on the scene believe there is no danger to students or teachers. However, it said officers are doing additional thorough sweeps of the building to confirm it is safe.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
Mahomes franchise group to open 30 new Whataburgers

Latest News

No injuries were reported in a minor school bus collision Wednesday morning in the 2400 block...
Seaman school bus in minor collision Wednesday morning on first day of classes
Get Tickets to Bourbon Affair Benefiting KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Get Tickets to Bourbon Affair Benefiting KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
A Mazda 3 car and a Toyota Highlander minivan collided Wednesday morning at S.E. 25th and...
Car and van collide Wednesday morning in Topeka’s Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert