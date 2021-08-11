Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An elementary school in Junction City has been evacuated on its first day of classes after threats were made on social media.

Early on Wednesday morning, Aug. 11, the Junction City Police Department says it and the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Officer were made aware of a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School that was put on social media.

Immediately after the threat, JCPD said USD 475 evacuated the school and made sure that all teachers and students were in a safe location.

At this point, JCPD said the situation is ongoing and it asks members of the public to avoid the area of the school.

However, the police department said officials have conducted an initial interior and exterior sweep of the building and have not yet found any substantiated threat.

According to JCPD, supervisors on the scene believe there is no danger to students or teachers. However, it said officers are doing additional thorough sweeps of the building to confirm it is safe.

This is a developing story.

