Sen. Moran leads bill to ensure rural veterans get to VA appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Moran is leading a bill that would ensure rural veterans are able to get to their medical appointments at VA healthcare centers.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) have introduced a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would improve transportation services for rural veterans that travel to and from medical appointments.

According to Sen. Moran, the Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act of 2021 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand initiatives that have been successful in providing veterans that live in rural areas with transportation and reimbursement for travel to VA medical facilities. He said the bill would also establish a pilot program to provide Beneficiary Travel payments to low-income veterans ahead of their appointments, which would allow veterans that live in rural areas to travel as far as they need to in order to get the care they have earned while easing the financial burden.

“Congress has made great strides in increasing access to care for rural veterans, and we can build on that success by providing assistance for rural veterans who have to travel long distances to make their medical appointments,” said Sen. Moran. “This legislation would make permanent successful VA transportation programs, authorize transportation pilot programs for low-income veterans and enhance other public transportation options.”

“When it comes to accessing essential care and services, far too many veterans in rural states like Montana face a disproportionate number of barriers,” said Sen. Tester. “Our bipartisan bill expands initiatives proven to streamline travel services and benefits for veterans in rural communities, ensuring more folks can get to their appointments no matter where they live.”

Sen. Moran said Congressman Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) have led a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Veterans should not have to worry about how to get to their health appointments. However, travel is often a real burden, especially for veterans who live in rural communities,” said Rep. Larsen, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee. “The bipartisan Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act makes it easier and safer for veterans to keep their appointments and access quality health care, regardless of where they live.”

“Traveling to and from VA medical centers is one of the most challenging obstacles for veterans to overcome in rural Eastern Washington, and it often results in missed appointments for health care services,” said McMorris Rodgers, co-chair of the Military Families Caucus. “Where our veterans live should not dictate their access to care, which is why this bill is so important. Providing transportation services and reimbursement for travel to VA medical facilities will ease this undue burden, improve access to care, and lead to more positive outcomes for veterans in Eastern Washington.”

According to the Kansas Senator, Disabled American Veterans applauded the effort to strengthen and expand access to quality care for the nation’s heroes through improved transportation programs and services.

“DAV supports the Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act which would improve access to health care for veterans who have difficulty getting to VA facilities,” said John Kleindienst, DAV National Voluntary Services Director. “We applaud Senators Tester and Moran for their continued leadership to strengthen VA’s transportation programs to ensure that all veterans have timely access to care, regardless of where they live.”

Sen. Moran said the Rural Veterans Travel Enhancement Act of 2021 would provide the following:

Make the Veterans Transportation Service program permanent, which will allow local facilities to hire drivers and purchase vehicles to shuttle veterans to appointments.

Make the VA’s authority to provide grants to Veteran Service Organizations and state veterans agencies permanent for helping highly rural veterans travel for healthcare-related reasons.

Direct the Government Accountability Office to conduct a report on fraud, waste or abuse of the VA Beneficiary Travel program.

Direct the GAO to conduct a report on the effectiveness of the Beneficiary Travel program’s current mileage reimbursement and deductible amounts to encourage veterans to access care.

Establish a pilot program where low-income veterans eligible for the Beneficiary Travel program can be reimbursed within 48 hours before their confirmed medical appointments.

Establish a pilot program that reimburses veterans and eligible beneficiaries to travel to appointments at Vet Centers for mental health care and counseling.

Establish a pilot program to expand public transportation to facilities that serve veterans.

