Sen. Marshall’s new amendment bans illegal migrants from entering U.S. without negative COVID test

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. passed a new amendment that will ban the transportation of migrants who have not yet received a negative COVID test. The amendment will work alongside the Democrats’ reckless tax and spend budget resolution.

The final vote to push the amendment passed with 88-11. The vote passed with approval from Susan Collins (ME), Senators John Cornyn (TX), and Jerry Moran.

This decision will also provide for resources such as testing, treatment and quarantine for migrants at the border who test positive for COVID.

“This Administration’s policies of an open border and mass amnesty have created a humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, and health crisis. At a time when politicians and bureaucrats are reinstating mask mandates and forcing vaccines on many Americans, their hypocrisy is on full display at the southern border where they are encouraging illegal migrants to enter our country unchecked for COVID,” said Marshall. “Enough is enough. We must adopt commonsense measures for the health and safety of our nation and ensure those entering illegally are not further contributing to the spread of this virus.”

Senator Marshall’s amendment comes as a result of the health crisis and lack of resources at the southern border. The amendment will aim at reducing the dispersion of thousands of illegal immigrants that have tested positive for the virus to communities across the country.

The following statement was released by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) after his amendment to the Democrats’ budget resolution was assumed 76-23:

“The Biden administration’s rollback of immigration laws has not only magnified the humanitarian crisis, it has left our law enforcement with the impossible task of trying to slow the flow of illegal crossings while also attempting to stop drug, weapon and human traffickers from entering the country.“ Moran continued to say, “This vote sends a clear message to President Biden and Vice President Harris that their border policies are failing and we should immediately strengthen enforcement of our immigration laws to address the humanitarian crisis at our southern border.”

The Senator’s amendment was updated to include improved asylum processing, resources for more effective border security, and reduce immigration court backlogs.

Click here to see the updated amendment.

