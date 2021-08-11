Advertisement

Sen. Marshall works to end CDC eviction moratorium

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support for tenants and homeowners at risk of eviction during a demonstration on the Boston Common, in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has introduced a resolution that aims to end the CDC eviction moratorium.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution that would repeal the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium. He said the resolution follows countless reports of property owners that struggle to stay afloat due to the order. He said the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated clear and specific congressional authorization would be needed for the CDC to extend the order.

“The Administration’s executive action banning landlords from collecting rent that is rightfully owed to them goes beyond the CDC’s legal authority. This extended halt in evictions sets a dangerous precedent for government agencies operating outside of their statutory limitations in the future and must be stopped,” said Senator Marshall. “Thoughtless power grabs such as these have rippling consequences and the continued prolonging of the eviction moratorium does more to harm America’s economic recovery than to help it.”

“As I said when the previous administration created it, an eviction moratorium lacks both a legal and an economic justification. Even President Biden admitted last week that the ‘bulk of constitutional scholars’ agree ‘it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster.’ I hope our colleagues will join us in overturning this illegal action,” said Senator Toomey.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear – and President Biden himself has confirmed – that CDC does not have the legal authority to unilaterally extend the eviction moratorium,” said Senator Burr. “This action exceeds CDC’s statutory authority and sets a dangerous precedent going forward. With widely available COVID-19 vaccines, Americans are returning back to work and our economy is on a strong pathway to recovery. This illegal and misguided extension does nothing to support our continued economic recovery and it must be reversed.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the legislation follows his letter to Government Accountability Office Comptroller General of the U.S. Gene L. Dodaro, which urged him to determine that the CDC guidance to halt evictions counts as a “rule,” which makes it subject to Congressional disapproval under the Congressional Review Act.

Meanwhile, the CDC says it is unable to tell how many Americans that lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to stay in their homes as the extended order only is applicable in counties that experience substantial or high levels of virus transmission in 14 days. It said the slow pace of state and local government disbursement of $47 billion in housing aid pushed it to extend the order.

To read the full letter from Sen. Marshall, click HERE.

To read the full resolution, click HERE.

EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

