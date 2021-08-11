Search continues for missing Osawatomie teen with autism

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - The search continues for an Osawatomie teen with autism that was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

KCTV5 reports that an Osawatomie teen that was reported missing on Tuesday morning had yet to be found as of 4:30 Wednesday evening.

According to Osawatomie Police, Bryant Clancy, 18, was first reported missing after his mother woke up and found that he was not at home.

Authorities have searched the region in both residential and rural areas, on foot and with drones. They have also searched in nearby rivers. The community has even provided video taken by Ring doorbells.

The search continued on Wednesday afternoon as Osawatomie Police and Miami Co. Deputies worked together.

Bryant is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has a small scar on his nose and forehead. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a blue jacket.

“Bryant is autistic, and may not be able to communicate that he needs help,” the authorities said. “Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville says that Bryant should not be approached by strangers, and instead urges anyone who might come into contact with the teen to call 911.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Bryant Clancy please call the Miami Co. Sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232.

