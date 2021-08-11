Seaman school bus in minor collision Wednesday morning on first day of classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minor school bus collision was reported Wednesday morning on the city’s north side.

No injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the collision occurred when “the driver of the school bus reportedly clipped the rear bumper of another vehicle.”

Candace LeDuc, spokeswoman for Seaman Unified School District 345, said an email was sent to parents of the bus riders after the collision to inform them of the incident.

LeDuc said the bus was carrying students to Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

