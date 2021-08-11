Advertisement

Seaman school bus in minor collision Wednesday morning on first day of classes

No injuries were reported in a minor school bus collision Wednesday morning in the 2400 block...
No injuries were reported in a minor school bus collision Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of N. Kansas Avenue. Officials said the bus was transporting students to Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minor school bus collision was reported Wednesday morning on the city’s north side.

No injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the collision occurred when “the driver of the school bus reportedly clipped the rear bumper of another vehicle.”

Candace LeDuc, spokeswoman for Seaman Unified School District 345, said an email was sent to parents of the bus riders after the collision to inform them of the incident.

LeDuc said the bus was carrying students to Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School.

The Topeka Police Department responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
Mahomes franchise group to open 30 new Whataburgers

Latest News

JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
Get Tickets to Bourbon Affair Benefiting KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
Get Tickets to Bourbon Affair Benefiting KS Big Brothers, Big Sisters
A Mazda 3 car and a Toyota Highlander minivan collided Wednesday morning at S.E. 25th and...
Car and van collide Wednesday morning in Topeka’s Highland Park neighborhood
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert