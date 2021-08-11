Report: Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif out with broken hand, could play Week 1

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will miss the next 4-6 weeks after breaking his hand in practice, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the recovery timeline gives him a chance to play in Week 1 as the Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns Sept. 12.

He adds LDT will not need surgery.

Duvernay-Tardif started for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV win. He then opted out of the 2020 season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Illustrated named him the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year for his work in healthcare.

