Report: Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif out with broken hand, could play Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will miss the next 4-6 weeks after breaking his hand in practice, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says the recovery timeline gives him a chance to play in Week 1 as the Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns Sept. 12.

He adds LDT will not need surgery.

Duvernay-Tardif started for the Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV win. He then opted out of the 2020 season to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Illustrated named him the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year for his work in healthcare.

