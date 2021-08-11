Overland Park man killed in single-car crash Tuesday in Johnson County

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 435 at Holliday Drive in Shawnee.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Acura RSX was traveling north on I-435 when the driver lost control of the car, which struck a light pole.

The driver, Robert C. Lucas, 29, of Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Lucas, who was alone in teh car, was wearing a seat belt.

