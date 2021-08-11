Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Only 35 of the more than 70,000 people who attended Garth Brooks’ concert in Kansas City on Saturday took advantage of a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Kansas City Health Department said.

The mobile vaccination clinic operated for four hours in the Arrowhead parking lot before the concert, and fans were offered a chance to get upgraded floor seats to the concert if they were vaccinated.

Brooks, who has said he is fully vaccinated, had encouraged his fans to get the shot.

Maggie Green, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City manager’s office, said the 35 people vaccinated Saturday were in addition to 333 vaccinations the health department administered at events and clinics last week, KCUR reported.

She said the health department will continue to partner with community events to increase vaccinations, including at the upcoming Planet Comicon Kansas City, scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

