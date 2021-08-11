Advertisement

Mother, two sons, hurt in turnpike accident

KHP responds to an accident on the turnpike, about 15 miles from Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mother and two boys were hurt in a wreck on the turnpike Tuesday night.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes about 15 miles south of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it appears the mom may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The car went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

One lane was closed while emergency vehicles worked.

The extent of the injuries is not known, but troopers say all three were conscious at the scene.

