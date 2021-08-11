Leipold: Jayhawks have “a lot of areas” to improve in unique fall camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lance Leipold and company face a tall task this fall: beginning to turnaround an 0-9 KU squad with no spring football to build upon.

The new staff additions arrived after the Jayhawks’ spring game.

“It’s the most unique, that’s for sure,” Leipold said of where this year’s camp ranks in his coaching career. “Nobody we line up against is gonna feel sorry for us. So we gotta find a way to go.”

After six days of camp, the new head coach says his team has a ways to go to be successful.

“There’s a lot of areas we have to shore up,” Leipold said. “Up front on both sides of the ball we have to be better. We have to be better to establish a running game. We have to be better at protecting the quarterback, and that is a heavy emphasis. That’s tight ends and running backs included — and find five guys that are gonna work really well together and give us a chance. And then couple that with our quarterback play.”

As far as who the Jayhawks’ main guy under center will be:

“I’m not ready to make any real comments about where that is lining up right now,” Leipold said. “Whoever that is, making good decisions, our accuracy has to continue to get better as well.”

Just 23 days away from kickoff, Leipold says he’s happy with how his team is buying into the new system.

“I’m really pleased,” he said. “I say a long way to go, long way to go in getting things installed. But I’m really proud of the guys and how they’ve handled a new style of practice, practice format and how we go about it, our expectations.”

KU kicks off the season Friday, Sept. 3 hosting South Dakota.

