Landon Trail repairs underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Users of a certain Topeka trail can finally get back on track.

A stretch of Landon Trail near 33rd and S. Kansas Ave. has been in need of repairs after it was disrupted by railroad work in 2020.

Local cyclists aired their grievances about the work to the Shawnee Co. Commission as recently as this week, finding no answer from BNSF. But, crews began work on the 450-foot stretch of trail Tuesday, and it’s definitely showing.

“We’ve been on this trail for 20, 30 years, so this has really been a pain in the butt,” cyclist Howard Bradley said. “I’m glad to see that it’s getting done.”

Repairs were originally slated for June.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.