KDHE to open COVID vaccination, testing sites along Kansas turnpike

FILE(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE will give travelers and residents the chance to get tested or vaccinated against COVID-19 at Turnpike service areas on Thursday and Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says with the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, it will partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at three turnpike service areas. It said the clinics will be available to Kansans and out-of-state travelers.

“Receiving the vaccine continues to be the best way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “Through this partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the vaccine will be more accessible to travelers allowing for further protection for all Kansans.”

According to the KDHE, the emergence of the Delta variant has posed a severe threat to communities throughout Kansas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Delta variant is twice as infective as the previously dominant strain. It said the variant appears to spread more quickly in communities with the lowest vaccination rates.

“At Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, we’ve worked to provide Kansans with much-needed relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve covered the costs of testing and treatment of the virus and provided financial support to the healthcare and medical communities and to organizations supporting children, families and individuals who were struggling,” Matt All, BCBSKS president/CEO said. “Now, we’re extending those efforts to ensure more Kansans and visitors to our state can receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help keep our state healthy and safe. We appreciate the partnership with KDHE and the KTA to help us reach a large number of people in a short amount of time.”

According to the KDHE, vaccination and testing location and times are as follows:

  • Lawrence Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 209, Lawrence, Kansas)
    • Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
    • Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.
  • Topeka Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka Kansas)
    • Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
    • Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m., 3-5 p.m.
  • Matfield Green Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, Kansas)
    • Thursday, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Friday, Aug. 13, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

