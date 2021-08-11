Kansas Senators help pass amendment to budget resolution that requires negative COVID test for migrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators have helped to pass an amendment to the new trillion-dollar budget resolution that ensures migrants are not brought further into the country if they have not tested negative for COVID-19.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says with the support of Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), an amendment has been passed to the multi-trillion dollar budget resolution that prohibits the transportation of migrants that have not yet received a negative COVID-19. He said the amendment passed with a final vote of 88-11.

According to Sen. Marshall, the resolution ensures that resources are provided to test and treat migrants at the border and for quarantining those that test positive for COVID-19.

Following passionate remarks from Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Sen. Marshall said he and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged over 10 members to change their votes in favor of the amendment, which created a united front on the issue of public health at the southern border.

“This Administration’s policies of an open border and mass amnesty have created a humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis, and health crisis. At a time when politicians and bureaucrats are reinstating mask mandates and forcing vaccines on many Americans, their hypocrisy is on full display at the southern border where they are encouraging illegal migrants to enter our country unchecked for COVID,” said Senator Marshall. “Enough is enough. The passage of this amendment proves that Republicans and Democrats must stand together and follow through to hold the Biden Administration accountable and ensure illegal migrants are not able to be scattered into the interior of this nation without testing negative for COVID.”

After he introduced the amendment on Tuesday, Sen. Moran said the Biden administration’s rollback of immigration policies has magnified the humanitarian crisis and left law enforcement with no way to slow the flow of crossings while also trying to stop drug, weapon and human traffickers from entering the country. He said the vote sends a clear message that current border policies are failing.

“The humanitarian crisis at the southern border is becoming even more dangerous as illegal migrants risk spreading COVID-19 among each other and within the United States,” said Senator Moran. “The Biden administration has failed to address the humanitarian crisis, further exacerbating the pandemic. I’m pleased my colleagues voted to pass this sensible amendment to make certain all illegal migrants apprehended by our border patrol are tested for COVID-19.”

According to Sen. Moran, the amendment was updated to include additional resources for smart and effective border security, improve asylum processing and reduce immigration court backlogs.

