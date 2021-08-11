International military officers to visit Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Military officers from 89 countries will visit the Kansas Statehouse on Thursday to learn more about the legislative and judicial branches in Kansas.

The Adjutant General’s Office says international military officers from 89 nations will visit the Kansas State Capitol on Thursday, Aug. 12, as part of their courses at the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth.

Each year, the Office said international officers pay a visit to the statehouse to learn about the organization and duties of the Kansas National Guard, the state’s legislative process and the state judiciary system.

According to the Office, 113 officers will be escorted by the Topeka Police Department and will arrive at the Capitol around 7:45 a.m. where they will meet Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general, followed by a catered breakfast in the first-floor rotunda. It said Lt. Col. Dallas McMullen, director of Military Support, will give an overview of the Kansas National Guard’s history and current structure at 8:45 a.m. and State Sen. Brenda Dietrich (R-District 20) will speak to the officers about the legislature around 9:30 a.m.

The Office said officers will get a tour of the building, including the House of Representative and Senate chambers around 10 a.m. and will have their photos taken with Gov. Laura Kelly around 11:15 a.m. on the second-floor rotunda.

After a catered lunch at 11:45 a.m., the Office said the officers will return to the Old Supreme Court room to hear from Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab at 1 p.m. and then learn about the Kansas judicial system and take part in a mock trial at 2 p.m. It said the trial will be conducted by Lt. Col. Timothy Litka, Ft. Leavenworth judge advocate general and the Command and General College Field Studies Team.

The Office said nations the officers represent include Afghanistan, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Vietnam and Yemen.

Over the years, the Office said many of the International Officer students have held key positions in their nations. It said 27 have become heads of state, over 300 have become ministers, ambassadors or representatives, over 3,500 have become general officers in armies, over 300 have become chiefs of staff in their militaries and 285 graduates from 77 countries are in the Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame. It said the tradition of International Officers attending the college began in 1894. It said 2021 marks the 128th year International officers have attended Ft. Leaveworth. Since 1894, over 8,458 officers from 166 countries have come to Kansas for training.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.