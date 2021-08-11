Hot weather continues before cold front brings chance for storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The hot weather is almost behind us once again, but we are still going to cook before then with several rain chances also in the forecast.

There is a very low chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop this evening in parts of North-Central Kansas. These storms would move southeastward and eventually impact areas closer to I-70 and have a potential to create some small hail and gusty winds up to 60 mph at times. However, not all models are showing these storms so don’t be surprised if nothing happens as confidence is still fairly low this afternoon.

We are close to saying goodbye to the heat wave, but before we do temperatures on Thursday are still going to soar into the upper 90s with heat index values upwards of 105-110 degrees in some cases.

Late in the day on Thursday there is a decent chance of seeing thunderstorms develop. These storms have a potential to be severe and produce isolated large hail and wind gusts between 60-70 mph. This is not a tornado threat, but mainly a damaging wind and heavy rain threat. The storms are most likely to develop between after 5pm Thursday. Lingering showers and storms are also possible on through Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temperatures Friday will be about 10 degrees cooler in the upper 80s with winds now being from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

This Evening: Monitoring a risk for storms 6pm-midnight. It’s a low risk so there may not be any storms at all.

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A few clouds are possible but will still go mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 5-10 mph. A low chance for storms to develop late in the afternoon, better chance after sunset ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Rain chances on Friday are highest in the morning, but hit or miss showers are still possible Friday afternoon. Friday night temperatures should drop into the mid to upper 60s with highs on Saturday in the upper 80s with scattered rain showers throughout the morning on Saturday.

The extreme heat appears to stay at bay at least through the next 8 days with highs being more around our normal for this time in August. There are indications of a second cold front next Wednesday that could keep our temperatures in the upper 80s near 90 and could bring additional rain chances to the area. We’ll keep watching this, but for now be mindful of the heat and humidity and stay weather aware Thursday evening.

Several storm chances with cooler temperatures (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Depending on cloud cover and/or smoke, Thursday may be another day in the upper 90s with heat indices well over 100 degrees. Keep yourself healthy by drinking water and staying cool when possible. The next highest chance for thunderstorms is Thursday evening likely after 5pm. Some of these storms could become severe and produce 60-70 mph wind gusts and very heavy rainfall. This is not a tornado threat, but strong winds can be damaging to roofs, siding and trees.

Conditional risk storms even develop late this afternoon into this evening. Wind would be the primary threat although small hail is possible as well (SPC/WIBW)

Uncertainty on how quickly storms develop during the day. It depends on the speed of the cold front, check back tomorrow on an update on more specific details (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

