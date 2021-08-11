Gov. Kelly visits Ft. Hays to discuss importance of state universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly got hands-on experience at Ft. Hays State on Tuesday and discussed the importance of state universities in the state economy.

Governor laura kelly says she visited the Herndon Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and the Ft. Hays State University nursing simulation center.

During the tour, Gov. Kelly said she spoke with university administrators, staff and students about supporting the Sunflower State’s colleges and universities to maintain a strong pipeline of talented workers for the state’s growing economy.

