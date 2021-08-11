Advertisement

Gov. Kelly visits Ft. Hays to discuss importance of state universities

Gov. Kelly visits Ft. Hays State University.
Gov. Kelly visits Ft. Hays State University.(Governor Kelly's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly got hands-on experience at Ft. Hays State on Tuesday and discussed the importance of state universities in the state economy.

Governor laura kelly says she visited the Herndon Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and the Ft. Hays State University nursing simulation center.

During the tour, Gov. Kelly said she spoke with university administrators, staff and students about supporting the Sunflower State’s colleges and universities to maintain a strong pipeline of talented workers for the state’s growing economy.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this woman. She is a possible suspect in a...
Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan

Latest News

Officials evacuated Spring Valley Elem. after a threat was made on social media.
Spring Valley Elem. Evacuated
Mayor Michelle De La Isla
Topeka mayor to get pacemaker after COVID-19 damages heart
Mann criticizes USDA distribution of pandemic relief
Mann criticizes USDA distribution of pandemic relief
FILE
AG Schmidt urges FCC to hasten deadline for phone companies to protect customers from robocalls