Advertisement

Dealing methamphetamine lands Vassar woman behind bars

Debrah Hutchison, 59, of Vassar was taken into custody Tuesday after a lengthy narcotics...
Debrah Hutchison, 59, of Vassar was taken into custody Tuesday after a lengthy narcotics investigation.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dealing methamphetamine has landed a Vassar woman in jail.

After a lengthy narcotics investigation, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed in an area of E. 205th St. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Debra M. Hutchinson, 59, of Vassar, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for three counts of distribution of methamphetmaine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the community for its important role in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this woman. She is a possible suspect in a...
Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan

Latest News

A sixth grader at Jardine Middle School gets off the bus for the first day of school on...
Students around Topeka head back to school
Midday in Kansas
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
Sen. Marshall works to end CDC eviction moratorium
Car and van collide Wednesday morning in Highland Park area of Topeka