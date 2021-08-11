Dealing methamphetamine lands Vassar woman behind bars

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Dealing methamphetamine has landed a Vassar woman in jail.

After a lengthy narcotics investigation, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed in an area of E. 205th St. on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Debra M. Hutchinson, 59, of Vassar, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for three counts of distribution of methamphetmaine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank the community for its important role in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.