DCF centralizes vendor services to better serve Kansas children, families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Children and Family Services has eliminated two vendors to centralize and better serve Kansas families.

In an effort to simplify the way it gets services to families in need throughout Kansas, the Department for Children and Families says on Wednesday that its child support services program will reduce the number of vendors it uses from four to two and eliminate a standalone call center. It said Maximus Human Services, Inc., and YoungWilliams PC have been chosen to continue on to a new program with services that will begin on Oct. 1.

“We were looking for partners that helped us achieve the priorities of timely, correct, and accurate casework; a knowledgeable, fair, and professional workforce; and, a unified, one Kansas IV-D team approach,” Howard said. “We believe the two new vendors fit that mold, and we look forward to working with them to bring knowledgeable child support services to Kansas families.”

DCF said it looked for entities that balanced cost-effectiveness, customer service, workforce needs, federal and state outcomes along with innovative caseload management and customer engagement.

According to the Department, each contractor will have representatives available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer calls at 1-888-757-2445. It said this will allow customers to contact child support programs on their schedule and enable them to work directly with the contractor responsible for their case.

DCF said Maximus was chosen to cover Shawnee, Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte counties, which is almost half of the statewide caseload. It said YoungWilliams will provide service in the remaining counties in Kansas, which is just over half of the statewide caseload.

According to DCF, Maximus will also provide infrastructure for call center connections and an automated line. In 2022, it said Maximus will provide mobile technology to the IV-D program through the launch of a mobile app. It said the first term of the new contract starts on Oct. 1 and will last until Sept. 30, 2024, with options for renewal.

“We are honored that the Kansas Department for Children and Families selected Maximus for this program,” said James Dunn, Maximus vice president of marketing. “We are committed to providing fair, professional, convenient child support services – and will use our experience, innovations and best practices in partnership with DCF to serve the families and children of Kansas.”

“YoungWilliams is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the Kansas Department for Children and Families,” said Rob Wells, YoungWilliams president. “We look forward to continuing our mission to provide quality child support services for Kansas families.”

DCF said it wanted residents to note that new vendor contracts do not impact the Kansas Payment Center. It said the KPS is a separate service that still exists and will not change. For more information about KPC, click HERE.

