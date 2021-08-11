Crews respond to vehicle found off US-40 highway east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to a possible crash early Wednesday just east of Topeka, but when they arrived on the scene, they found no one was around the vehicle.

The incident was reported at 6:26 a.m. at S.E. US-40 highway and Shawnee Heights Road.

Crews arriving on the scene reported a vehicle had gone off the north side of US-40 highway.

However, no one was found at the scene, and authorities said the car was believed to have been there for several hours.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.