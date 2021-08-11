Advertisement

Crews respond to vehicle found off US-40 highway east of Topeka

No one was found near a vehicle early Wednesday after it went off S.E. US-40 highway just east of Topeka, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to a possible crash early Wednesday just east of Topeka, but when they arrived on the scene, they found no one was around the vehicle.

The incident was reported at 6:26 a.m. at S.E. US-40 highway and Shawnee Heights Road.

Crews arriving on the scene reported a vehicle had gone off the north side of US-40 highway.

However, no one was found at the scene, and authorities said the car was believed to have been there for several hours.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

