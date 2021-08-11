Advertisement

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office: Toddler’s death heat-related

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s office said a toddler’s death Tuesday appears to be heat-related.

The sheriff’s office said they were dispatch after 6 p.m. to a rural residence in southern Cowley County to an unresponsive 2-year-old.

The case is under investigation and foul play is not expected.

Eyewitness News will send a push alert once those details are released.

