CEO of Wolfe's Camera in Topeka passes away at 75

Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in July.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michael Worswick, CEO of Wolfe’s Camera, which closed in July, passed away on Tuesday.

The family of Michael L. Worswick, 75, of Topeka, says he passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. It said he was diagnosed with ALS in December of 2020 and despite the terminal disease, continued to focus on his faith in God.

According to the family, Mike was born in Topeka on May 11, 1946, to Harold and Elizabeth Worswick. He graduated from Topeka HIgh School in 1964 and earned his B.B.A. in Accounting from Washburn University.

After he graduated, Mike attempted the life of a salesman in the Midwest for Ayr-Way and Ponder & Best, where he eventually became manager as well. However, in the 1970′s, Mike returned home to Topeka to join his father in business at Wolfe’s Camera where he was the CEO until the store closed in July of 2021.

The family said that Mike and his father were lifelong advocates for the success of Downtown Topeka.

Mike encouraged the love of photography in Kansas and soon became a worldwide influencer in the industry. He served as the International President of the Photo Marketing Association in 994 and the President of the Photographic Research Organization from 1996 to 2021.

According to the family, Mike served his faith through charity as a passionate Sunday school teacher for 40 years, as moderator of First Baptist Church and through committees and boards at Countryside United Methodist. Mike was also fond of walking the Shunga Trail.

Services will be held for Mike on Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 4 - 6 p.m., at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel.

Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission at P.O. Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608-0350.

According to the family, two memorial picnic tables will be donated in Mike’s name to the Great Overland Station for families to watch the trains at the family viewing area. It said this is a way for Mike to pass on his love of trains.

To leave a message for mike’s family or to share a special memory of him, click HERE.

