Car and van collide Wednesday morning in Topeka’s Highland Park neighborhood

A Mazda 3 car and a Toyota Highlander minivan collided Wednesday morning at S.E. 25th and Virginia Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood on Topeka's east side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police responded to a car-van collision Wednesday morning in the Highland Park area on the city’s east side.

A Mazda 3 car and a Toyota Highlander minivan collided Wednesday morning at S.E. 25th and Virginia Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood on Topeka’s east side.

The collision was reported around 7:45 a.m. at S.E. 25th and Virginia Avenue.

A blue Mazda 3 and a white Toyota Highlander collided in the intersection.

No serious injuries were reported, though paramedics did evaluate the driver of the Toyota for foot pain at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

