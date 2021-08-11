Beloit police issue warning about woman trying to lure kids into cars

BELOIT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Beloit Police Department is asking residents to keep an eye out after receiving calls regarding “a white female with dark hair and glasses attempting to lure small children to a white Ford Explorer.”

The police department said if you see the vehicle or the lady described above to call 911 immediately so officers can be dispatched to the area.

