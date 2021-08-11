Advertisement

Baby born with COVID antibodies due to mom’s decision to get vaccinated during pregnancy

Katelyn Huber holds her newborn daughter Nora. Nora was born with COVID-19 antibodies after...
Katelyn Huber holds her newborn daughter Nora. Nora was born with COVID-19 antibodies after Katelyn made the decision to get vaccinated during pregnancy.(Mercy Hospitals)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WIBW) - The COVID-19 vaccine could be a “two-for-one” vaccination deal for pregnant mothers.

KMOV4 in St. Louis reports that a new mother has shared that her daughter was born with COVID-19 antibodies after she decided to get vaccinated against the virus while she was pregnant.

Katelyn Huber, the new mother, says she got a COVID-19 vaccine while she was pregnant with her daughter, Nora. She said she spoke with her healthcare team and they all suggested that the risks of the virus far outweighed any risks of the vaccine.

“Pregnant women who are getting the vaccine not only are protected themselves but it has been shown that that antibody that’s produced crosses over and is with the baby,” explained Dr. Gregory Potts, OB/GYN at Mercy Clinic Women’s Health. “We find it in the cord blood, we find it in babies, so we’re kinda getting a two-for-one here. We’re getting protection for mom and at least some temporary protection for baby. “

Huber said she hopes that sharing her story will other pregnant women make the right decision for them.

“I hope that seeing Nora, and seeing how happy and healthy she is, gives them a little bit of peace of mind to make that decision,” Huber said.

