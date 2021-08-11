Area law enforcement agencies gear up for ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area law enforcement agencies are preparing for the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign, which will be held at the end of August.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it will join other local and state law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas in the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign from Aug. 20 - Sept. 6.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, there were over 7,300 alcohol-related crashes in 2020, which was up 9% from 2019.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said it will join other agencies to aggressively enforce impaired driving laws. Through Labor Day weekend, it said officers will participate in the campaign.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it would also join the campaign.

According to Douglas Co., it is illegal to drive while impaired, however, in 2019, over 10,000 Americans were killed as a result of drunk driving crashes. It said impaired driving fatalities are the direct result of the decisions people make.

The ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

In 2020, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests, including four felony arrests, in the same campaign.

