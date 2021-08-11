Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute

An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob Senkbeil, during supervised visitation at a park in Chanute on Wednesday morning.(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl missing from Chanute.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Chanute Police Department for Nina R. Senkbeil. She was last seen wearing a pink Tweety bird t-shirt, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes. She is 6-years-old, 4-foot tall and 75 pounds.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob Senkbeil, during a supervised visitation at a park in Chanute.(KBI)

KBI said Nina is with her father, Jacob Senkbeil, who has been described as a white male, 32-years-old, 5-foot 9-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

Originally, the KBI was looking for a black Jeep Cherokee with license plate 852 FGX, however, the vehicle was found unoccupied in Fall River just after 4 p.m.

According to the KBI, Nina was seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, being taken by her father, Jacob. It said she was seen with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

Around 12:15 p.m., the KBI said the pair was seen at 17515 Oak Wood Ln. in Fall River where Jacob made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement officials believe that she could be in immediate danger.

If anyone sees Jacob or Nina Senkbeil they should call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this woman. She is a possible suspect in a...
Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan
KHP responds to an accident on the turnpike, about 15 miles from Topeka
Mother, two sons, hurt in turnpike accident

Latest News

Lance Leipold: Jayhawks have “a lot of areas” to improve after week one of camp
Leipold: Jayhawks have “a lot of areas” to improve in unique fall camp
FILE
KDHE to open COVID vaccination, testing sites along Kansas turnpike
Repairs are underway on a stretch of Landon Trail near 33rd and S. Kansas Ave.
Landon Trail repairs underway
Mike Worswick passed away at 75-years-old. He was the CEO of Wolfe's Camera until it closed in...
CEO of Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka passes away at 75