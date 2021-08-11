Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in Chanute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl missing from Chanute.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Chanute Police Department for Nina R. Senkbeil. She was last seen wearing a pink Tweety bird t-shirt, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes. She is 6-years-old, 4-foot tall and 75 pounds.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6. She was taken by her father, Jacob Senkbeil, during a supervised visitation at a park in Chanute. (KBI)

KBI said Nina is with her father, Jacob Senkbeil, who has been described as a white male, 32-years-old, 5-foot 9-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

Originally, the KBI was looking for a black Jeep Cherokee with license plate 852 FGX, however, the vehicle was found unoccupied in Fall River just after 4 p.m.

According to the KBI, Nina was seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, being taken by her father, Jacob. It said she was seen with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

Around 12:15 p.m., the KBI said the pair was seen at 17515 Oak Wood Ln. in Fall River where Jacob made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement officials believe that she could be in immediate danger.

If anyone sees Jacob or Nina Senkbeil they should call 911 immediately.

