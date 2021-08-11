Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old taken by father during supervised visitation

An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Nina Senkbeil. The KBI says the Chanute girl was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park during a supervised visit. They were last seen in Fall River (Greenwood County).(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert issued for Nina Senkbeil was has been canceled after law enforcement found her safe in Fall River.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jacob Senkbeil, 32, was arrested in Fall River just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, for the abduction of his daughter, Nina Senkbeil, 6.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nina Senkbeil, 6, on Wednesday afternoon. According to the KBI, around 10:30 a.m. Jacob took her from a park in Chanute during a supervised visitation.

Officials’ attention turned to the Fall River area when it was reported that Jacob made comments to a witness around 12:15 p.m. that made them believe that Nina was in immediate danger.

The Bureau was originally looking for a black Jeep Cherokee that Jacob allegedly left the scene in with Nina. The same Jeep was found just after 4 p.m. in Fall River.

This is a developing story.

