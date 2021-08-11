AG Schmidt urges FCC to hasten deadline for phone companies to protect customers from robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is working to ensure that Kansans no longer have to deal with pesky robocalls before 2023.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has joined 49 other attorneys general to urge the Federal Communications Commission to help states continue to fight illegal robocalls by accelerating a deadline for smaller telephone companies to put specialized caller ID technology to use.

According to AG Schmidt, under the TRACED Act, which was passed as law in 2019, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks. He said the caller ID authentication tech ensures that calls originate from verified numbers, not spoofed sources. He said large companies were required to implement the tech by June of 2021 and smaller companies were given until June of 2023.

“In order to meaningfully disrupt the onslaught of illegal robocalls and call spoofing perpetrated by and/or through these providers, it is critical that each provider be required to take steps to mitigate its illegal call traffic by, at the very least, implementing the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework as soon as possible,” the attorneys general wrote. “[T]he State Attorneys General are committed to working together to efficiently and effectively disrupt those providers that originate and route high volumes of illegal traffic with impunity and without fear of consequences.”

Schmidt said the attorney generals ask the FCC to require these smaller companies to implement the tech as soon as possible and no later than June 30, 2022.

In 2019, Schmidt said he joined 49 other attorneys general with 12 major telecom companies to outline a set of principles to fight illegal robocalls through prevention and enforcement. He said the agreement included implementing tech that would authenticate that callers come from a valid source. He said parts of the agreement were later codified by Congress in the TRACED Act.

In Kansas, Schmidt said his Consumer Protection Division works to enforce do-not-call laws and protect Kansans from being harassed and scammed by robocalls.

To read the full letter sent to the FCC, click HERE.

