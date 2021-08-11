Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
The Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this woman. She is a possible suspect in a...
Public asked to help identify woman after fraudulent checks used in Topeka, Manhattan

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
Officials evacuated Spring Valley Elem. after a threat was made on social media.
Spring Valley Elem. Evacuated
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers