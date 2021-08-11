2021 PAFRA Rodeo World Championship to kick off at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2021 PAFRA 20th Anniversary World Championship Rodeo will kick off in the Landon Arena.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association World Championship Rodeo presented by Indiana Wesleyan University will come to the Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka from Oct. 7-9.

According to the Events Center, the values-oriented and veterans-based rodeo will feature contestants from all branches of service and provides a venue where men and women of military service with a love of rodeo can come together and continue to serve communities through servant leadership and compete in the sport.

The Events Center said the Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. from Oct. 7 - 9, at 1 Expocentre Dr.

In 2019, members of the Veteran’s Rodeo visited the VA retirement community, but not before it paid a stop to the Stormont Vail Pediatric Unit to serve some smiles.

