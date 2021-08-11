Advertisement

1 in 5 parents won’t get eligible kids vaccinated, poll says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll finds a fifth of American parents with children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines say they definitely won’t vaccinate them.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation poll, another 23% of parents say they may get their kids vaccinated later, but not now.

Other concerns:

  • 88% of parents of unvaccinated kids say not enough is known about the shot’s long-term effects
  • 79% are worried about immediate side effects
  • 73% are concerned it could impact the fertility of their children

The poll also found there’s a close correlation between the vaccination status of parents and their attitudes on vaccinating their children.

Some 60% of vaccinated parents say their kids are also vaccinated, while just 4% of unvaccinated parents got the shot for their kids.

Overall, 41% of parents with children who are eligible for the vaccine have gotten it for them.

That’s up from 34 percent in June.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”
Semi driver injured in crash Tuesday on I-70 near Topeka
Wichita Public School mask mandate
Biggest Kansas school district: No mask mandate for students
A 13-year-old boy was taken to an Emporia hospital Monday afternoon after he was hit by a sport...
Boy, 13, injured when hit by SUV while fishing from Chase County bridge
Mahomes franchise group to open 30 new Whataburgers

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred nearing the Dominican Republic
New consumer price inflation data shows the pace of inflation has slowed but continues to rise.
US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
JCPD investigates a threat against Spring Valley Elementary School on Aug. 11, 2021.
Spring Valley Elementary school evacuated after threats made on social media
No injuries were reported in a minor school bus collision Wednesday morning in the 2400 block...
Seaman school bus in minor collision Wednesday morning on first day of classes