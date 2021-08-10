Woman charged in hit-and-run death of bicyclist from Kansas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Parkville woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash led to the death of a 16-year-old Leavenworth girl.

Amber Nicole Alexander, 27, was charged Monday in 16-year-old Miranda Lynch’s death, Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson said.

Police said Lynch was riding her bicycle early Saturday in Leavenworth when she was hit from behind by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

Lynch was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Besides second-degree murder, Alexander was charged with an alternative DUI involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

