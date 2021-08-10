Advertisement

'Wine in the Wild' returns to the Sunset Zoo this weekend

2021 Wine in the Wild at Sunset Zoo
2021 Wine in the Wild at Sunset Zoo
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo’s 2020 Wine in the Wild event was cancelled due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but the Zoo is ready to welcome guests on Saturday for the 14th Wine in the Wild.

VIP guests are treated to an indoor reception with early bird access to the wine tasting, and food.

Guests will be able to walk through the zoo and interact with the animals on exhibit, while socializing with other guests.

Wine in the Wild offers a variety of wine and food all from Manhattan area vendors, while supporting the Friends of the Sunset Zoo.

“It’s about getting together with your friends, enjoying some wine, some music, some food and really supporting the conservation efforts of Sunset Zoo.” Sunset Zoo’s Marketing/Development Officer, Melissa Kirkwood says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still about a dozen tickets left for the Wine in the Wild event. Tickets can be purchased through the Zoo’s website, Facebook page or at the ticket office, while supplies last.

