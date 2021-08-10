Advertisement

WaterShare program helps Topekans pay water bills through donations

Topeka Water Tower
Topeka Water Tower(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly renamed WaterShare program helps Topekans pay water bills through donations from neighbors.

The City of Topeka says WaterShare is a partnership between it, Doorstep, Let’s Help and the Salvation Army. It said the program helps hundreds of Topekans avoid their water services being shut off as they struggle to pay their water utility bills. Residents can help their neighbors by donating as little as $1 per month or by giving a one-time contribution to the program.

According to the City, WaterShare was previously referred to as the Round-Up Program and was introduced in 2000 as a way to gather monthly charitable donations in a convenient place. Since its creation, the program has helped about 3,000 Topekans.

For those enrolled in the program, the City said the donation amount of their choosing will appear on their monthly water bill and all money collected will be distributed to Doorstep, Let’s Help and the Salvation Army who will then choose eligible recipients and administer funds.

According to the City, 100% of the donations will go directly towards helping Topekans in need.

To start donating, the City said residents can fill out an online form, call 785-358-311 to speak to a representative or fill out and return the short form that will be included in August statements.

To fill out an online donation form, click HERE.

