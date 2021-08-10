Tuesday forecast: Hot with hit and miss storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat with pop up showers/storms are in the forecast through Thursday with cooler temperatures and mainly dry condition by the weekend.

Confidence is somewhat higher on the timing of the storms vs the location and how widespread the storms will be the rest of the week. Generally speaking most of the storms will occur late in the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some exceptions are that some of the storms from last night could linger a little longer during the morning hours today and that trend could repeat again Thursday night into Friday as well.

Temperature wise..because most of the storms will occur late in the day after highs have reached the maximum, it’s likely going to be in the mid-upper 90s through Thursday with heat indices up to 110° before the frontal boundary pushes through Friday with a noticeable cool down to more seasonal temperatures to round out the work week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: While the chance of isolated to scattered storms will exist all day, the highest chance will occur this morning. Monitoring the radar will be key today. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. If we can get mainly dry conditions with mostly sunny skies this afternoon that will set-up a higher risk for storms to become severe after 5pm through the evening hours.

Tonight: Showers/storms mainly before midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Chance of storms after 5pm. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

Storms will likely occur before midnight Wednesday night leading to dry conditions by the morning hours of Thursday. This will set-up the last extremely hot day before the cool down with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

Depending on how quickly the front pushes through Thursday night into Friday will depend on how long storms last into the day on Friday. Regardless it’s expected to be much cooler in the upper 80s. The seasonal temperatures continue into the weekend.

Taking Action:

Today and Friday have a slightly higher chance for storms to possibly impact the daytime hours. Not a guarantee but the awareness of where storms are by keeping an eye on the radar should be higher during these days. Tomorrow and Thursday will mainly be dry and hot with storms developing late in the afternoon.

Extreme heat sticks around through Thursday: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC.

FEMA will be conducting a test tomorrow at 1:20pm so if you opt in to those alerts on your phone, you will get a notification: More info here https://www.fema.gov/event/ipaws-national-test

Hail/wind threat with any storms during the day and into the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms late in the afternoon through Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

