Tuesday evening forecast: Hot with hit and miss storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat with pop up showers/storms are in the forecast through Thursday with cooler temperatures and mainly dry condition by the weekend.

Confidence is somewhat higher on the timing of the storms vs the location and how widespread the storms will be the rest of the week. Generally speaking most of the storms will occur late in the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some exceptions are that some of the storms from last night could linger a little longer during the morning hours today and that trend could repeat again Thursday night into Friday as well.

Temperature wise..because most of the storms will occur late in the day after highs have reached the maximum, it’s likely going to be in the mid-upper 90s through Thursday with heat indices up to 110° before the frontal boundary pushes through Friday with a noticeable cool down to more seasonal temperatures to round out the work week.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated to scattered showers/storms. Some storms may be strong to severe with wind the primary threat. Temperatures of course will depend on where it rain: Those that stay dry the entire day will get highs in the mid-upper 90s, those that have storms depending on the timing of the storms, highs could range from the upper 80s-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms mainly before midnight, clearing late. Lows in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Chance of storms after 5pm. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds SW 10-20 mph.

Storms will likely occur before midnight Wednesday night leading to dry conditions by the morning hours of Thursday. This will set-up the last extremely hot day before the cool down with highs in the mid-upper 90s.

Depending on how quickly the front pushes through Thursday night into Friday will depend on how long storms last into the day on Friday. Regardless it’s expected to be much cooler in the upper 80s. The seasonal temperatures continue into the weekend.

Taking Action:

Today and Friday have a slightly higher chance for storms to possibly impact the daytime hours. Not a guarantee but the awareness of where storms are by keeping an eye on the radar should be higher during these days. Tomorrow and Thursday will mainly be dry and hot with storms developing late in the afternoon. Extreme heat sticks around through Thursday: Make sure you’re staying safe by drinking plenty of water, limiting your outdoor exposure, listening to your body, keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. With how warm these nights will be, in the 70s make sure you have a cool place to stay at night with AC. FEMA will be conducting a test tomorrow at 1:20pm so if you opt in to those alerts on your phone, you will get a notification: More info here https://www.fema.gov/event/ipaws-national-test

Mainly a wind threat but some hail possible with any storms mainly before midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms late in the afternoon through Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

