Topeka Police, AAA push driver safety ahead of new school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AAA expects to see more car and foot traffic around schools this year as students returning to in-person learning.

Topeka Police Lieutenant Manuel Munoz said this is the right time for a refresher course on the rules of the road around schools.

“People not stopping for those school buses when the stop sign is activated at those school buses, first offense is $315 also a $76 court cost,” he said.

“The second offense is $750 and the court cost of 76 and the third one is a thousand dollars and those are also mandatory court pays to see the judge.”

Lt. Munoz said speeding in school zones is another common problem.

“Anytime you’re speeding through a school zone, the fines triple in price as far as what you’re going to pay,” he said.

“You have the potential to accrue a ticket up to $400.”

He said the consequences of violating the rules are long-term.

“Those would show up on your driving record and for insurance purposes they would be able to see that you had one, two or potentially three citations for overtaking a school bus and that could cost your insurance rates to go up.”

Scott Martin, an agent with AAA’s Topeka office said the effects go beyond a financial cost.

“If somebody was to hit a child I could not imagine as a driver you’re hitting eight, nine, 10,12-year-old kid or even younger and either have them be injured for the rest of their life or even be killed,” he said.

“I can’t imagine having to live with that.”

Martin said staying safe is the same regardless of how many cars are around and how many passengers are in the car.

“Make sure that you’re following the directions of where to drop off kids, drop kids off next to the curb and just be extremely careful, get off your phones and don’t be distracted,” he said.

“Try not to let the other people in the car distract you and they need to be aware of that as well, especially when you’re going through a school zone,” he added.

“Everybody in the car needs to be mindful because sometimes someone in the passenger’s seat or the backseat might see something the driver’s not so everyone has to be aware of what’s going on.”

He said pedestrians should do their part, too.

“Cross at a corner because it’s easier to see the oncoming cars and like our parents always said make sure you look both ways before you cross the street.”

Munoz said to expect to see an increased officer presence in the hours before and after school including their motorcycle unit.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.