Sen. Moran offers amendment to budget resolution to ease border crisis

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says Senate Democrats introduced a $3.5 trillion budget resolution on Tuesday to support the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws and to address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border.

“We have an appalling humanitarian crisis at the southern border because of the record levels of illegal border crossings,” said Sen. Moran. “Last month, Customs and Border Protection encountered well over 200,000 individuals attempting the dangerous and deadly trek to cross the southern border. Just recently, tens of thousands of these individuals have been released into our country without an official court date.”

Sen. Moran said President Joe Biden’s Administration’s rollback of immigration laws has magnified the crisis and left law enforcement with little help as they attempt to slow crossing traffic and stop drug, weapon and human traffickers from entering the country.

Moran introduced an amendment to the resolution which only states the importance of the Biden Administration to enforce existing immigration laws.

“Voting no on this amendment signals the Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge we have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border and an unwillingness to support our existing immigration laws. I urge my colleagues to vote yes on this straightforward amendment,” said Moran.

To read the full amendment, click HERE.

