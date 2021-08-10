Sabetha man arrested for possession of meth

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man has been arrested for meth after the sheriff’s office received reports of suspicious activity.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force received information about drug activity in the northwest part of the county on Monday, Aug. 9.

Upon further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Louis Fulton, 59, of Sabetha for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.