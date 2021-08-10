Rural Kansas counties see increase in COVID cases, vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, new data shows rural vaccination rates are increasing too.

According to CDC data, 19 states saw those rates rise over the past two weeks.

“Last week was probably like the worst week I think as far as positive numbers. We have seen more people call in to get on the schedule to get their covid shot,” Lilia Rainey said.

Kansas saw the largest spike in rural vaccination rates -- at nearly 57%.

Missouri also experienced an uptick of those wanting the shot -- by nearly ten percent.

Rainey said they are seeing a surge in the 18- to 40-year-old age group wanting to get vaccinated in Kearny County.

“Most of our elderly is pretty well covered now as far as the vaccine, but I feel like it’s our little stranglers from 18 to 40 that weren’t sure but now that it’s come back again they’re like, “okay, I better.’”

Pharmacists and state officials we talked to said the driving factors of rural America to get the shot is the growing concern over the delta variant.

