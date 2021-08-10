Evel Knievel Museum departure deal “imminent”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Evel Knievel Museum is in the midst of a deal that could move it from Capitol City to Sin City.

In a media release sent Tuesday morning, the Museum responded to reports made by a Las Vegas newspaper confirming the move.

“The story that came out in Las Vegas is a bit premature. The deal is not completely done, but it is imminent,” said the release.

According to museum officials, there are more people involved in the decision than just the Topeka team. It said it has worked with the Knievel family from the beginning.

The museum has been honored with various awards, had great reviews and has gotten national exposure. Staff said this is what led the Knievel family to explore the possibility of moving the museum to Las Vegas, where the attraction can realize its full potential.

“We are not selling out to anyone in Las Vegas,” said museum officials. “Our Topeka team will be installing and operating the museum in Las Vegas.:”

According to staff, the museum deserves to be in a tourist destination and the move to Vegas makes the most sense with Knievel’s history in the city.

The museum said the move will not happen immediately. If the deal is completed, the move will take a few years.

“We’re very proud of what the museum has done for tourism in Topeka and will continue to do for the immediate future,” said officials.

According to staff, the museum has considered opportunities to fill the space with another attraction that would be great for the Capitol City.

The museum was opened in Topeka in June of 2017.

